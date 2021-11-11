James R. Chapman Buys 996 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,498. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,124,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,212,000 after purchasing an additional 184,519 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

