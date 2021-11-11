James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

JHX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,389. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.28.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

