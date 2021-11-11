J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.54

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and traded as high as $36.50. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 1,925 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

