J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.54

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and traded as high as $36.50. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 1,925 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

