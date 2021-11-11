J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.54

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and traded as high as $36.50. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 1,925 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64.
About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)
J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.