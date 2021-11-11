J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:JDW opened at GBX 958.06 ($12.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,043.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,116.44. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 856.13 ($11.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.97), for a total transaction of £71,783.35 ($93,785.41).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.