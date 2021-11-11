Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRM shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 359.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Iterum Therapeutics were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

