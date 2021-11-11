iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

IYZ stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

