iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 71,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 643,873 shares.The stock last traded at $261.49 and had previously closed at $260.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.65.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,354,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.