iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.77

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.77 and last traded at $73.61, with a volume of 56063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.