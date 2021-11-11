iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,022,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,837 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $260,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.77 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.