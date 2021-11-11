IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander Sells 90,000 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $992,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Brian Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00.

Shares of IronNet stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,050,000. Finally, KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth $102,334,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

