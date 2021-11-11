Investors Purchase High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $162.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.76 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.67.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Five9 by 104.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

