Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Universal Health Services (UHS)

11/3/2021 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $140.00 to $132.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Universal Health’s third-quarter earnings of $2.67 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and decreased 7.3% year over year. Results were hurt by escalating costs and a weak performance of its Behavioral Health Care Services segment. Its segments, Acute Care and Behavioral Health have been contributing to the top line. Increase in the number of licensed beds in the acute care hospitals and behavioral health centers since 2012 has driven growth. Acquisitions have played an instrumental role in building its growth trajectory by adding facilities, bed and hospital to its portfolio. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, escalating expenses due to due to high salaries, wages and benefits, other operating expenses and supplies expenses bothers. Low ROE is another concern.”

9/27/2021 – Universal Health Services is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Universal Health Services is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.27. 533,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,865. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

