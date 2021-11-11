Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $93,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.58. The company had a trading volume of 446,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283,660. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $283.38 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

