Invesco Ltd. Sells 500,712 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,041,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.37% of Brixmor Property Group worth $161,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 92,502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 74,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 162,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

