Invesco Ltd. Sells 315,774 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 315,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of TC Energy worth $152,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TC Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in TC Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TC Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,442,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,762 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

TC Energy stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.58%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

