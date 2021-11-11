Invesco Ltd. Buys 592,304 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $173,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

