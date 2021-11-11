Invesco Ltd. Buys 152,390 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $165,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after acquiring an additional 136,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Loews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Loews by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on L shares. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.94. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

