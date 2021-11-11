Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of VLT opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.