Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of VLT opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
