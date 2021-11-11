Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

