Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

