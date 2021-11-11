Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $557.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $606.33 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $631.56. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.11.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

