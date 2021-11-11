IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, November 1st.

IIN opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $178.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $915,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IntriCon by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

