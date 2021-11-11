Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.