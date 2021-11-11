Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

ITCI stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. 553,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

