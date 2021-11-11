InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.30. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

