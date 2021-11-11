InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIPZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.