Internet of People (IOP) One Day Volume Tops $10.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet of People has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $155,715.03 and approximately $10.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.