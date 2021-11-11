Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

