International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

International Money Express stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.51. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $1,244,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,094.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after buying an additional 121,426 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 671,259 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after buying an additional 213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 105.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 819,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

