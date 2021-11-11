International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IFF stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.11. 6,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,762. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $103.94 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

