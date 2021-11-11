International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 756.95 ($9.89). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 747 ($9.76), with a volume of 25,033 shares.

The company has a market cap of £308.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 728.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

In related news, insider Patrick Magee purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($38,411.29).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

