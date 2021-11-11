Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $950.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Interface has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interface will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interface by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Interface by 2,035.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 253,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interface by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after buying an additional 185,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Interface by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 121,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

