Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 11,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,919. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.