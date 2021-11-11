Integral Health Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 49,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

