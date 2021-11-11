Integral Health Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KURA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.68. 3,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,609. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

