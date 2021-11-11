Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. 207,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

