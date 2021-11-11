Insider Selling: TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Sells $1,057,840.00 in Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TopBuild stock opened at $259.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $159.43 and a 52-week high of $268.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

