Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00.

HSY opened at $179.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in The Hershey by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

