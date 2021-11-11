Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) EVP Sells 23,885 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,354. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Targa Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

