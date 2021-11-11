Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Sells 16,419 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PCTY opened at $265.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.17. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 168.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

