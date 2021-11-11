Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells $1,313,957.24 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PCAR stock opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.