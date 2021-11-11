Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total transaction of $1,722,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total transaction of $4,910,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00.

Moderna stock opened at $228.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $655,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Moderna by 874.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Moderna by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

