Insider Selling: Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Sells $130,256.00 in Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LNN opened at $154.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $111.05 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.41.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Lindsay by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

