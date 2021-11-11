Insider Selling: La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Sells 53,124 Shares of Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LZB stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.