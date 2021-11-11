Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells 28,937 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE IT traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.53. 285,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,182. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.02 and its 200-day moving average is $274.70. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 387.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after buying an additional 86,907 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

