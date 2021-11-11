Insider Selling: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Sells 6,062 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FAT traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. FAT Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $178.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.12.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FAT Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

