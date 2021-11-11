Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $1,590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $158.11 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

