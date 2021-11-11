Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $1,590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $158.11 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.