Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells 556 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. 890,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,782. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 469.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

