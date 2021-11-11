Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells 389 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $13,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony F. Marone, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $12,981.90.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. 581,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,527. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

